The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has criticized Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the ongoing economic challenges.

Mr Kwetey remarked that Dr Bawumia once hailed as an economic hero, has now fallen from grace to zero.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kwetey accused Dr Bawumia of lacking the humility to acknowledge his significant shortcomings.

Bawumia’s Economic Fiasco: From Hero to Zero.

1. Akufo Addo in 2016: “In Kuffour’s time, one of the people who advised and helped him to develop a strong cedi was my running mate Mahamadu Bawumia. He was the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana. It is one of the reasons I have brought him to come and join me so that we work again to create a strong cedi and allow us to develop our economy.”

2. Bawumia in 2017:

– “We have arrested the cedi and given the keys to the IGP.”

– “When I look at the NPP’s Economic Management Team, it is quite clearly a fantastic team, what a solid team.”

3. Samira Bawumia in 2020: “My husband is an Economic Wizkid and will solve Ghana’s economic problems.”

4. Bawumia in 2024: “I am only a driver’s mate in this government and cannot solve Ghana’s problems, but if Ghanaians make me the President, I have fresh ideas to solve Ghana’s economic problems.”

Dr. Bawumia’s Economic Score Card after more than 7 years as Head of the EMT

• Ghana cedi to the Dollar = 13.75

• Inflation Rate = 23.5%

• Ghana’s public debt = 610 billion

• Unemployment Rate = 14.7% with more than 1.8 million people unemployed in Ghana

• Taxes: Ghanaians and businesses are suffocating under numerous draconian taxes even though Dr. Bawumia promised to move Ghana from Taxation to Production.

The verdict: This failure is nothing short of catastrophic and disastrous. Let me be unequivocally clear: Dr. Bawumia exhibits an astonishing lack of shame in harbouring any aspiration to ascend to the presidency of Ghana.

His tenure as an economist (Ph.D.) and head of the Economic Management Team has been an unmitigated disaster. To dream of leading the nation after such monumental failure is not just audacious; it’s an affront to every Ghanaian who has suffered under his economic mismanagement.

Dr Bawumia’s presidential ambitions, in light of his appalling track record, are a stark insult to the intelligence and resilience of the Ghanaian populace.

The worst part: Dr. Bawumia lacks even the basic humility to own up to his glaring failures. He dodges accountability at every turn, shifting blame with reckless abandon. His credibility is shattered; his integrity, is nonexistent.