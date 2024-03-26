A building belonging to a mother of nine (9) in Kenyasi No. 2, Ahafo Region, has been destroyed by a rainstorm, leaving her, her children, and grandchildren homeless.

Ama Donkor, a 62-year-old mother of nine, along with her children and grandchildren in Kenyasi No. 2, are now homeless due to the collapse of their building during a rainstorm.

In an interview with Adom News, she explained that during the downpour, she was in her kiosk while some of her children and grandchildren were in the building.

Suddenly, they screamed, saying they were trapped in the collapsed building.

According to Ama Donkor, who is a farmer, she called for help to rescue her children and grandchildren and then rushed them to the Asutifi North District Hospital for treatment.

She said her major concern now is that, they are homeless and have nowhere to go.

Ama Donkor mentioned that, they are living in a kiosk which is in a bad state because it leaks when it rains.

Ama Donkor is now appealing to the government, NGOs, and individuals to assist them with a place to lay their heads.

