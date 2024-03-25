The government is set to launch free tablets for Senior High School (SHS) students today, Monday, March 25, 2024.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Kwasi Kwarteng this initiative is part of the Ghana Smart Schools Project.

The project aims to provide teaching and learning management systems, digital learning content, and electronic devices to all senior high and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools nationwide.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr. Kwarteng said all 503 public SHS and TVET institutions would benefit from the project.

He clarified that, the distribution would be done in phases, with each phase covering 30 schools until students in all schools get their laptops.

Mr. Kwarteng mentioned that, this process would take more than a year to complete.

“This kind of project is national in scope and requires careful implementation. A significant amount of stakeholder engagement has been undertaken, and it’s a collaborative effort involving the private sector, public industry, and academia. The Ghana Education Service (GES), which oversees the SHS and TVET programs, is also involved,” he added.

Mr. Kwarteng said the tablets have four-inch screen, four gigabytes of RAM, and a battery life of seven to eight hours, along with a solar-based battery pack.

The tablets are water-resistant and equipped with a quad-core 2 processor.

To him, these devices would supplement textbooks and prepare students to use digital tools effectively.

The PRO mentioned that, the tablets are already in the country, and the next step would be distributing them to GES and TVET stores in various districts for further distribution.

Under the One Student, One Tablet initiative, Mr. Kwarteng assured that students would not have to endure undue stress.

He stated that, approximately 450,000 tablets would be distributed in phases, with distribution scheduled to begin from now until September, based on the distribution calendar provided by the FREE SHS Secretariat.

ALSO READ:

SHS students to receive free tablets on Monday

NDC promises Wi-fi zones in all tertiary and second-cycle institutions

Every SHS student to get a tablet by April – Education Minister