The Awutu Senya East Municipal Security Council has dismissed recent reports of people’s penis going missing in Kasoa after being touched by suspected ritualists.

A statement, signed by the head of MUSEC, Anita Obo Amissah, said the reports are falsehoods being peddled by some residents.

The statement noted investigations so far have revealed no medical team has confirmed and corroborated such incidents.

The council have therefore urged calm among residents, cautioning anybody who is apprehended and proven to peddle falsehood about missing genitals will be severely sanctioned.

