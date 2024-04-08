A video that led to the arrest of a suspected criminal who gave a fake healing testimony at an Easter convention hosted by The Church of Pentecost in Kasoa has popped up on social media.

The man, who was wanted by Police, fabricated a miraculous healing of his purported blindness, which subsequently garnered attention on social media platforms.

Though his name is not known, he claimed he was 67 years and had been blind for the past 22 years and was surviving through the benevolence of people as a street beggar.

In the video shared on X by Edhub, the man publicly declared his sight was restored after a prayer from a pastor at the convention.

The church after his healing announced plans to provide housing and startup capital for him and his family, until it was discovered that he staged the entire ordeal.

However, after his testimony which left many amazed, the Kasoa Area of The Church of Pentecost launched a thorough investigation.

Simultaneously, the Ghana Police Service launched an investigation upon viewing the viral video, leading to the tracking and subsequent arrest of the suspect.

Watch the video below: