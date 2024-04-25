A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, Ellen Ama Daaku has said the running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not make any impact in the December elections.

According to her, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang made no impact in the 2020 election and will repeat same this year.

Ms. Daaku questioned the rationale behind the party’s decision to allocate resources to the unveiling of Prof. Opoku Agyemang when it lacked money for its electioneering campaign.

She emphasized the need for the NDC to prioritize more pressing issues in the country rather than repeating past actions that yielded limited results.

The NPP woman, criticized NDC’s readiness for the election, suggesting that they should focus on addressing pertinent campaign issues and preparing themselves adequately rather than engaging in repetitive ceremonies.



“You announced her three months ago, it has not made any impact. In fact, it was after that announcement that the famous statement by Kwesi Ahwoi came. You have not addressed that and you are going for another outdooring,” Ms. Daaku said on GHOne TV.

