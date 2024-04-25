Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has welcomed initiatives by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) aimed at facilitating the registration process for regulated products, including diapers.

The FDA assured traders that its offices nationwide are accessible to all clients, offering initiatives such as the Progressive Licensing Scheme (PLS) to expedite the registration of regulated products.

The PLS provides fast-track services for those who desire accelerated registration channels.

TAGG in a press release on April 25, underscored the importance of regulatory compliance, especially for products like diapers, which are vital for infant health and safety.

The Regulation ensures that diapers meet specific standards for absorbency, material safety, and construction, essential for preventing leaks and maintaining hygiene.

“Without regulation, diapers may not be designed to prevent moisture buildup, leading to a higher incidence of diaper rash and discomfort. Unregulated diapers may contain harmful chemicals like dioxins, formaldehyde, and other irritants that can pose health risks to infants,” the statement read.

Traders are also advised to engage directly with regulatory bodies like the FDA and the Ghana Standards Authority to mitigate potential financial vulnerabilities,

These institutions provide comprehensive guidance to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and minimize financial exposures.

“The prevalent challenges within our nation can be ascribed to a lack of awareness and education among stakeholders. The pertinent authorities, including the Ghana Standards Authority and the FDA, should improve on educating the public regarding the stipulated guidelines and restrictions. Consequently, traders are advised to directly engage with these regulatory bodies for guidance and support before initiating any import transactions to mitigate potential financial vulnerabilities.”

Read full statement below:

READ ALSO: