The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says it expects the Police to gather sufficient evidence and initiate legal proceedings against the individuals apprehended for selling unauthorised medications.

This comes after the FDA and its partners carried out a joint operation at an event dubbed Porials Pitch, on April 20, at the Accra Mall.

During the event, several exhibitors were apprehended for selling beauty enhancement and other medications that the FDA did not authorise.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Director of Enforcement at the FDA, Virgil Prah-Ashun said individuals arrested will face legal consequences once the investigation is completed.

“On Saturday morning, we went [to the exhibition] with police officers. We realised a lot of the products were not registered by the Authority.So with the help of the police, we arrested those organising the exhibition.”

“Then we took them to the central police station, where the products were screened. Those who have registered their products were released earlier.

“Those not registered by the Authority are still being held by the police while investigations continue,” Mr Prah-Ashun said.

“We are relying on the police to build up the docket for prosecution,” he added.

Mr. Prah-Ashun expressed concern about the illegal marketing and sale of unauthorised medications on social media platforms.

He stated that the FDA will use all available resources to put an end to the unlawful practice.

“The Public Health Act, Section 114 talks about approval from the FDA before advertising any regulated products (drugs, food, cosmetics and medical devices). But we see a lot of people on social media advertising all manner of things.”

“We have created a cyber-unit and we are monitoring and doing our best to apprehend those behind all these unapproved adverts. We are hoping that the cyber unit of the police will be able to reduce them drastically,” he said.

