Mr. Francis Kwaku Arhin, the brother-in-law of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei has been discharged by the High Court in Accra.

This was after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) dropped the charge of misusing public office for personal profit levelled against him.

In court on Monday, April 22, Adelaide Obiri Wood, a Principal Prosecutor from the OSP said the office did not intend to proceed with the case against the second accused after further investigations.

“We have since filed a fresh charge sheet with only the first accused (Adjenim Boateng Adjei) a copy of which was brought to your attention at the last sitting (Thursday).

“Respectfully, under the circumstances and the reasons given, we humbly pray to withdraw this present case before this honourable court to enable us to commence with the new case,” the Principal Prosecutor said.

Last week, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had slapped the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei with fresh criminal charges.

The former PPA boss has been charged with eight counts of using public office for personal profit and indirectly influencing procurement processes to gain an unfair advantage in the award of procurement contracts.

The charge sheet was filed by the Special Prosecutor at the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra on April 17.

Mr Adjei is already facing charges with 17 counts after he was accused of establishing a company named Talent Discovery Limited (TDL) as a front to fraudulently secure public contracts.

Mr. Adjei served as the CEO of PPA from March 2017 to August 2019.

He was relieved of his duties by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following a recommendation from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), prompted by his involvement in a documentary titled “Contract for Sale.”

