The Alliance of Feminist CSOs have called out the Member of Parliament for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for his remarks on Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the House, on Monday.

This comes after Mr. Afenyo-Markin, while concluding his argument on the State of the Nation Address, called Prof. Opoku-Agyemang old following her selection as the National Democratic Congress’ running mate

He said that, selecting a woman in her 70s as the NDC’s running mate signifies a lack of succession planning and visionary leadership within the party.

However, the AFCSOs say Mr Afenyo Markin’s comments are unfortunate.

“Additionally, this further confirms the stereotype against women especially those aspiring to greater heights in political leadership in the 21st Century,” the group noted.

In a statement sighted by JoyNews, the group added; “Is it not rather laughable that (Mr) Afenyo-Markis, who was strongly defending the achievement of an 80-year-old president, referred to a 72-year-old female running mate as too old?”

“It is important to warn Afenyo-Markin that he comes nowhere close to the enviable track record of this Professor,” parts of the statement read.

AFCSOs indicated that Prof Opoku-Agyemang remains one of Ghana’s longest public servants, serving as a Vice Chancellor of a major public university and a Minister of Education.

“Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has shown so far that leadership is about no other than competence and one’s ability to deliver service to one’s nation with the utmost integrity. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is known by many as a woman who embraces all regardless of one’s background.”

“Her nomination which she has earned on merit further serves as an inspiration to lots of Ghanaian young women,” the group added.

The AFCSOs called for a seizure on the spread of hate towards women in leadership.

They also called on Ghanaians to disregard the Efutu MP’s comments and “treat it with all the contempt that it deserves.”

On Monday, March 11, near chaos erupted in Parliament when Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin attacked the personality of John Mahama’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

According to the legislator, she failed to deliver on her mandate despite occupying key positions in the past government.

He asserts that the NDC flagbearer made a wrong choice for running mate, as they represent the “same old NDC.”

“The person is over 70 years, you have no succession plan. From day one, their government will be in crisis. They went to pick the very old person who could not perform at the Education Ministry,” he said.

These comments angered the NDC, prompting them to demand that Mr Afenyo-Markin withdraw his statement.

The Minority caucus signalled their displeasure by banging the tables on the floor of the House leading to a suspension of sitting for an hour.

After sitting resumed, the Majority Leader withdrew the comments after which the the proceedings regarding the SONA debate continued.

