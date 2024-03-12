Special aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joyce Bawah Mogtari has has criticised Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin for making disparaging comments about NDC running mate, Professor Jane Nanaa Opoku-Agyemang.

The Majority leader is reported to have described her as an “old cargo” who will add nothing to the NDC ticket ahead of the December polls.

This brought confusion to Parliament with the Minority demanding a retraction and an apology.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako had to suspend proceedings for a while to allow matters to settle.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin rendered an unqualified apology to cool tempers.

But in a post on her X platform (formerly Twitter), Joyce Bawah Mogtari chided the Majority leader for the disrespectful utterances.

“Afenyo Markin’s utterances are outrightly disappointing, unacceptable, and disrespectful. For someone who is a leader in the august House of Parliament, his behaviour completely undermines and disregards our democratic process.

“There’s a simple solution to end the arrogance and unacceptable behaviour of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and their appointees. We must close our ranks, vote wisely and elect John Mahama as our leader. He has the vision and commitment to help us build the Ghana we all want together.”