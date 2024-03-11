The NDC Scotland Women’s wing wishes to congratulate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her renomination as a Vice presidential candidate.

This decision by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is a significant step towards gender equality in Ghanaian politics. It reinforces the party’s commitment to inclusivity, progress, and social democracy.

The NDC has always championed equal representation and the empowerment of women, and not renominating Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would have been a significant loss for the party and Ghana. By nominating a woman for the vice-presidential position, the party exemplifies its commitment to bridging the gender gap in politics and giving women a voice at the highest levels of decision-making.

Selecting the first female vice-presidential candidate in Ghana’s history shows the party’s believe in tapping into the full spectrum of talent. It sends a powerful message to the people of Ghana, the subregion, and globally that leadership roles are not exclusive to any particular gender. By breaking away from tradition, the NDC has shown that competence, dedication, and vision are the qualities that matter most in a candidate, regardless of their gender.

The decision to nominate the first female vice chancellor of a University in Ghana for the vice-presidential position has profound implications for the country’s political landscape. It challenges existing stereotypes and inspires young women across Ghana to aspire to leadership roles in various fields. The ripple effect of this decision will likely encourage many more women to participate actively in politics, ultimately contributing to a more balanced and representative political environment.https://www.youtube.com/embed/E8TXedS_GTk

When the NDC wins in 2024, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s role as the vice president of Ghana will bring a diverse perspective to the decision-making process in Ghana. As a woman, her unique experiences and insights would help bring a different approach to problem-solving and governance. This diversity of thought would foster a more inclusive and comprehensive decision-making process, ultimately benefiting the nation.

This milestone achieved by the NDC enriches Ghana’s political history. The party’s forward-thinking approach not only aligns with the principles of social democracy but also positions Ghana as a beacon of progress and inclusivity on the African continent. The selection of the first female vice-presidential candidate in the history of Ghana by the NDC is not only a significant moment for the party but also a giant leap for Ghana towards a more egalitarian and progressive future.

I want to sincerely thank J.M. and all the men out there who believe in the potential of women. Let’s do the needful come election 2024, @followers, to seal this excellent feat for Mother Ghana. Congratulations, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku, we are proud and happy for you because we know you’ll give your all in this position and also hold the door for other women like us to go through!

Vera Hayibor

NDC Scotland Branch Women Organiser

