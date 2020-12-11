President of Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has slammed the Electoral Commission for disparities in the December 7 presidential election results which were declared by the Chairperson of the Commission on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

His comment follows the EC’s correction of the total valid votes put out during the declaration of results on December 9.

The EC in a statement stated said Mrs Jean Mensa “inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast.”

“The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460. This does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson,” a statement from the EC issued Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, said.

Mrs Mensa made this revelation after concerns were raised by the NDC over inconsistencies in the numbers.

But reacting to the development on his social media pages, Mr. Cudjoe said even though mistakes are bound to happen at any level of power and authority, some mistakes are avoidable.

Mistakes are bound to happen at any level of power and authourity- but some mistakes are avoidable especially when you are forewarned about your inability to do basic math. Sigh! — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) December 10, 2020