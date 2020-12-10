The Assin North Member of Parliament, Abena Duruwa Mensah, has described chiefs and people of Assin Bereku as ungrateful for voting against her in the just-ended general election.

The defeated MP claims the chiefs and people of Assin Bereku voted for the NDC Candidate, James Gyakye Quason instead of her in spite of the massive infrastructural developments she’s brought to communities in the constituency.

She accused the people of voting along tribal lines, especially when her opponent happens to be one of them.

According to the MP, her achievements in Assin Bereku in the last four years are enormous hence she finds it difficult to understand why the people will vote along tribal lines.

“I brought the District Capital to Assin Bereku, the town roads are currently under construction as well as an Assembly complex among others so why do they have to vote against in spite of all these projects,” she angrily quizzed.