Ghana-United Kingdom-based singer, Stephanie Benson, has taken to social media to urge sick people who are fighting cancer to never give up.
Sharing a four-year-old photo of when she had a bloated stomach, she said she never gave up on her path to recovery.
The 50-year-old singer asked cancer patients to remember that they have the power in their own hands if they want to recover.
She wrote:
4 years ago during cancer recovery, I was bloated, tired, but hopeful. I never gave up. Right now some of us might feel…Posted by Stephanie Benson on Thursday, December 10, 2020