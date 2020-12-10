Four years ago during cancer recovery, I was bloated, tired, but hopeful. I never gave up.

Right now some of us might feel a little dejected and feeling hopeless, but remember you still have the power in your hands.

Let’s hold ourselves accountable. To raise our WORDS to be heard. Even if it’s to say “I AM NOT INVINCIBLE” Our future and the future of our country depends on it.

What a different we can make in 4 years. NO EXCUSES, JUST ACTION HENCEFORTH

On 29 October 2015, Benson underwent surgery for breast cancer, a situation she described as shocking when she was diagnosed, revealing that she had lost her grandmother, mother and other relatives to the disease.

Following her survival, she trained to do a mountain walk in France on 1 September 2016 with the Dutch “Singing for your Life” team to raise funds towards a cancer research and mobile mammogram unit for Ghana, and support for the Dutch Cancer Society.

Stephanie Benson