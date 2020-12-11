The week five fixtures of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League returns this weekend at the various stadia with some exciting games.

League leaders, Karela United will be hoping to extend their perfect run while Asante Kotoko will want to secure their first win of the season.

Asamoah Gyan, who joined Legon Cities on a one year deal will be hoping to start this weekend.

One player who has come under pressure is Hearts of Oak striker, Abednego Tetteh.

Adomonline.com Sports desk preview all the matches this weekend.

Asante Kotoko v Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko after securing a place in the next round of the Caf Champions League qualifiers are back to the Ghana Premier League to search for their first win of the season.

The Reds will host Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Porcupine Warriors have drawn in their last two games played this season.

Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by Techiman Eleven Wonders in their opening game and picked a point against Berekum Chelsea on matchday two at the Sunyani Coronation Park, a game that also ended 1-1.

Coach Maxwell Konadu will be hoping to clinch his first win of the season against Legon Cities in this tricky fixture as he comes up against Legon Cities new coach Bashiru Hayford.

However, veteran gaffer Bashiru Hayford will be making his debut on the sidelines for The Royals who are also winless in the ongoing season.

The former Asante Kotoko coach was appointed to replace Goran Barjaktarevic just after three match days in the season.

Hayford is expected to turn things around for the Madina-based club and a win on his debut for the club will boost their confidence for the season.

Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan will also be in action for Legon Cities against a club he vowed to play before he retires.

Asamoah Gyan will be leading the Legon Cities attack in this game as they also seek to pick their first win of the season.

It will be an open game for both sides as the coach with the best tactics on the day could win the match.

Hearts of Oak v Dreams FC

After three matches played, Hearts of Oak lingering at the 16th position on the league log with just 2 points.

The club has come under intense pressure due to their unimpressive start of the season.

However, Kosta Papic who took over as the head coach of the club will be in teh dugout and will be hoping the players will replicate his tactics at training ground against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Papic monitored proceedings from the stands as the Phobians fired blank to draw 0-0 with Karela United FC at home last week.

Hearts have been boosted this week with defender Robert Addo signing a new deal with keeps him at the club until 2023.

Midfielder Edward Nettey will be available for selection after missing their last encounter against Karela.

However, striker Abednego Tetteh who joined the club as a free agent has also come under pressure after failing to bang in the goals.

Dreams FC hogged the headlines in the offseason with the signing of two exciting strikers Joseph Esso, formerly of Hearts of Oak and Agyenim Boateng Mensah from Nzema Kotoko.

Their only win of the season so far was in Dawu against Medeama where they run away with the 2-1 success.

On the road, it has been one defeat (2-1 at Karela United) and a draw (0-0 with Inter Allies) but undoubtedly, the Dawu based has massively improved compared to their team last season.

But Dreams have always been competitive and there is so much at stake aside the bragging rights to avoid defeat against the Phobians or bag the points.

Liberty Professionals v Great Olympics

12th placed Liberty Professionals will host 8th placed Great Olympics in a regional derby at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman.

Liberty have not recorded any win after three matches played. Head coach of the side, David Ocloo has come under pressure following the poor start of the club.

However, Great Olympics who started the season on a good note after two matches played. The Wonder club stunned Legon Cities 3-0 in their last game played at the Accra Sports Stadium and returning to action this weekend, they will be hoping to build on their perfect start of the season.

With Ocloo under pressure, Liberty are expected to come to the party to secure their first win of the season.

WAFA v Berekum Chelsea

WAFA have always being exciting to watch and this season is not an exception.

The Academy Boys have started the season on a bright note and after four matches played, the Sogakope based side are on the 2nd position with 7 points.

WAFA survived a late scare on an opening day to dispatch King Faisal 4-3 and in their second home match of the season, they had to rally from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Elmina Sharks.

However, WAFA won their last match against Eleven Wonders at the Nana Ameyaw Park.

However, it will be perilous to write them off because on the artificial field, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side can massacre any side when they click into gear.

Berekum Chelsea are two points behind WAFA in sixth place on the table and in their last away match, they lost 1-0 at Ebusua Dwarfs.

They have some much experience in their tank and that should concern any opponent.

Emmanuel Clottey, whose solitary goal helped seal victory against Liberty Professionals at the Golden City Park, is gradually recapturing his prolific form.

Earlier this week, there were reports coach Hesse Odamtten had been fired but that was denied by the club.

Karela United FC v King Faisal

Karela United FC who have started the season in a sensational style will be looking to keep up their impressive start to the season when they come up against King Faisal Babes FC at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday.

Veteran Evans Adotey has been a revelation of the season after guiding Karela United to a perfect start of the season.

Karela are sitting on to of the league log with 8 points after four matches played and will host King Faisal at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Enyinase

King Faisal have not been that impressive after winning just a game after three matches played with one outstanding and recorded their first win of the season against Inter Allies.

However, being hosted by rejuvenated Karla United this weekend, you expect them to lose due to their shaky start of the season.

The Anyinase-based club will be gunning to build on their goalless draw against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium when they welcome King Faisal to their newly-refurbished home ground.

The Insha Allah Boys meanwhile have so far given a good account of themselves with some delightful display but are still struggling to end their stinking form on the road.

The Kumasi-based outfit have failed to win any of their last nine (9) away games in the top-flight dating back to 2014 when they beat Heart of Lions 1-0 in Kpando.

However, Slaviša Božičić‘s side recent away performance against WAFA SC will give them more room of optimism despite losing 4-3.

The game will be the two sides second meeting in their history having met in the truncated 2019/20 campaign.

The aforementioned encounter finished 1-1 in Anyinase after Mohammed Mustapha’s second-half strike cancelled out Kwame Boateng’s 33rd-minute goal for Karela United.

King Faisal are floating in the middle of the log after collecting four points from four matches.

Karela United have no injury concerns ahead of the game likewise King Faisal.

However, Ebusua Dwarfs will host Medeama SC at the Cape Coast Stadium. Inter Allies will also play Bechem United.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Aduana Stars will host Eleven Wonders while Ashgold welcome Elmina Shark to the Len Clay Stadium.