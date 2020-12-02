President of Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the luckiest political party going into the 2020 election.

The IMANI Africa boss acknowledged that the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy will be a game-changer for the governing NPP.

In his estimation, the NPP has about 500,000 votes from the beneficiaries of the most touted policy, Free SHS.

Mr Cudjoe, who made this known, said although there are allegations of corruption that have become an albatross on the neck of the President and some members of his government, first-time voters do not care about these allegations.

The IMANI Africa President said: “The NPP is very lucky. Free SHS is the game-changer for them. Potentially they have at least 500k Free SHS votes. These first-time voters care less about corruption.”