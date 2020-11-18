Founder of policy think-tank, IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has shared a lovely throwback photo of himself and Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

The photo, according to him, was taken in Casablanca a year ago when both were guest speakers at the Amadeus think tank’s annual global Medays summit.

Sharing the photo on his official Twitter page, Mr Cudjoe said they spent time discussing Ghana, Africa and the world.

He also used the opportunity to express his sincerest condolences following the demise of her father, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He wrote: Photo taken in Casablanca 1 year ago TODAY. We spent good time discussing Ghana, Africa, the world & then saw a bit of the beautiful city of Tangier. We were both guest speakers of the Amadeus think tank’s annual global Medays summit. My condolences again.@zanetorofficial.