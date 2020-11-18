Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not sign late ex-President Jerry Rawlings’ book of condolence.

A delegation of the NDC was turned away from signing the book of condolence opened for the late former President Rawlings by officials of state protocol on Friday.

NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

He claimed the delegation, led by former President Mahama, was turned away from the Conference Centre.

However, speaking on the situation, the Information Minister noted that the book was opened on Friday for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He indicated that because President Akufo-Addo happened to be the chief mourner in the death of the statesman, he had to sign before the official reopening on Monday for other state officials.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker said this on Accra-based Okay FM.

He said the government was still engaging the family on the funeral preparations and the outcome would be communicated openly.