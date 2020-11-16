Dignitaries have trooped in to the Accra International Conference Centre to sign book of condolence as they mourn former president Jerry John Rawlings.

The latest development comes after some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members and other bigwigs missed last Friday’s debut signing.

The State has, however, made preparations for series of signings which will last for five days; today, November 16 to Friday, November 20.

To commiserate with the families, Chief Justice Anim Yeboah, in the company of Justice James Dotse, Prof. Stephen Addai and President of the Ghana Bar Association, Anthony Forson have penned their tributes.

Following suit was Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and Hackman Owusu Agyeman.

The only son of late former President Professor John Atta Mills, Samuel Kofi Atta Mills and Hannah Tetteh were also present.

The late Rawlings’ children were at the centre to welcome the sympathisers.

Also, a delegation of the National Democratic Congress, led by presidential candidate John Mahama was also there.

