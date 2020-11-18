Rapper M.anifest set the internet on fire after posting some never-seen photos of his mother.

M.anifest, to celebrate his mother on her birthday, shared a three-generation photo featuring himself and another.

They were captured in a goofy mood, and the second slide saw M.anifest and his relative kiss the celebrant on her cheeks.

SEE ALSO

“Three generations all in together for M.amafest day ❤️! Birthday joy in abundance for momsie. The world is a much better place with you in it Mommy dearest. 🎈

Love Always, Kwame Amet,” he captioned.

See photos below:

M.anifest and mother in family photo

M.anifest and mother in family photo

M.anifest and mother

M.anifest kisses mother in family photo