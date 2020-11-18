Manifest | Photo: @m.anifest/Instagram
Manifest | Photo: @manifestive/Instagram

Rapper M.anifest set the internet on fire after posting some never-seen photos of his mother.

M.anifest, to celebrate his mother on her birthday, shared a three-generation photo featuring himself and another.

They were captured in a goofy mood, and the second slide saw M.anifest and his relative kiss the celebrant on her cheeks.

SEE ALSO

“Three generations all in together for M.amafest day ❤️! Birthday joy in abundance for momsie. The world is a much better place with you in it Mommy dearest. 🎈
Love Always, Kwame Amet,” he captioned.

See photos below:

M.anifest and mother in family photo
M.anifest and mother in family photo
M.anifest and mother in family photo
M.anifest and mother in family photo
M.anifest and mother
M.anifest and mother
M.anifest kisses mother in family photo
M.anifest kisses mother in family photo
Rapper M.anifest's mother
Rapper M.anifest’s mother