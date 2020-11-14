Renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has explained why she went back to school.

In a video on a instagram page, the YN Productions boss detailed she wanted to equip herself.

Yvonne said that adding value to herself also informed her decision to go back to school. She made this disclosure as she marked her birthday.

Yvonne Nelson also advised the youth to construct a well-defined path for themselves to ensure a better future.

Adding that it is imperative for them to stay true to the process and mute every distraction.

