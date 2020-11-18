Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has rubbished claims that he was attacked in Kumasi also known as ‘Kumerica’ during his recent tour of the Ashanti Region.

News broke that some thugs attacked him when he and his team made their way to a popular suburb to shoot a music video with budding rapper Amerado.

He ‘invaded Kumerica’ to collaborate with talented budding rappers such as Y Pee, Phrimpong among others who were dying to be in the limelight.

Talking to Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show, Shatta Wale said he was not even present at the venue where the reports claimed he was attacked.

According to him, he was earlier informed of the mammoth crowd that was awaiting him, hence his team thought it wise to change the location of the shoot.

We were going to shoot a video that was Amerado’s … the info I had was that the crowd was crazy. They didn’t know which car I was in… when they saw the cars, they were aggressive, so I was told not to come.

They told my team to leave the location. No one was attacked so I don’t know who is spreading the news.

Kumasi is love for me… I have stayed there for a whole week. I beg the bloggers we are growing and we have gone past this, how can you say this? he said.

Even if I was attacked I should be in bandage or I should be hurt, I should be in the hospital. Nothing like that happened. They were gingered up and we had to change the location.

According to Shatta Wale he expected the bloggers, who were covering his ‘invasion’, to report the truth and not the negative.

The Miss Money musician said he wouldn’t think twice about suing when his team finds out who did the first publication that he was attacked.

The bloggers should be careful… the negativity is too much. What I went to do, it hasn’t happened before… all the other artistes have tried. Like Sark. What he did, no one has done it. I am a dancehall artiste what am I to do with hip hop?

If I get the blogger who did the first publication I will sue… that blogger should quickly write a story to stop all these. I’ve received too many phone calls, he said on Hitz 103.9 FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.