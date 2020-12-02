With just five days to the general election, political activists are employing different means both physical and spiritual to help them win the polls.

The two leading political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all announced fasting and prayers for divine intervention.

But some individual party members are also consulting what they believe in to help their candidates win the presidential race.

One of such persons is a popular activist of the NDC in the Ashanti Region, Kwame Appiah Stadium.

A partisan supporter of former President John Mahama, the young man has invoked the ghost of her late mother to secure victory for the NDC on December 7, 2020.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Appiah Stadium is seen standing on the tomb of his mother with a bottle of Schnapp and urging her to compel the majority of the electorate to vote for Mr Mahama.

