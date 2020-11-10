President of policy think tank Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has said some comments made by the Special Prosecutor as regards the Airbus scandal were petty and did not befit his office.

According to him, Martin Amidu’s comments only confirmed the already held perceptions of Civil Society Organisations about the controversial Agyapa deal.

In a Twitter post, dated November 10, Mr Cudjoe wrote: “Look, Martin Amidu simply confirmed what loads of CSOs thought about Agyapa. His Airbus commentaries are too petty. They don’t justify the millions due his office.”

READ ALSO:

Mr Cudjoe’s comments follow the recent release of a corruption risk assessment conducted on the Agyapa Royalty deal, part of which cited former President John Dramani Mahama as the Government Official 1.