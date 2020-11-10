Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has revealed award-winning musician, Sarkodie’s Oofeetso song is his favourite music.

According to him, he can resonate with the song any day because it goes a long way to tout the achievement of an individual.

Mr Agyapong who is back on the NPP’s campaign trail following his suspension as Secretary years back disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He indicated the party has done a lot and has a good story to tell, stating he won’t relent on touting the good works of the party.

Mr Agyapong recounted instances during their campaign trail when a chief commended President Akufo-Addo over his works done so far using Oofeesto.

He listed projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo administration while courting support for votes in the upcoming elections.