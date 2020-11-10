Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has instructed his lawyers to initiate a legal action against Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

In a press statement Tuesday, the award-winning journalist said the legislator has been engaging in a sustained smear campaign of outright lies against him.

“This started when I published the ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary that implicated and resulted in the removal from office of the CEO of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei,” he said.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has established that dismissed Public Procurement Authority (PPA) CEO, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, unilaterally altered Board decisions to favour Talent Discovery Limited.

This was after his company had been disqualified from a bid process.

This revelation is contained in a decision of CHRAJ which urged the President to sack Mr Adjenim Adjei from office and further disqualified him from holding Public Office for the next five years.

“However, it is unacceptable to continue to lie blatantly when he knows that there’s no truth in his malicious and defamatory claims that I sought a bribe in the investigative report.”

Mr Azure Awuni says his lawyers have advised that he ignores the vociferous politician and businessman when he started the false publications.

But, he noted, “it is obvious he has not and will not stop unless compelled by a court.”

He has, therefore, instructed his lawyers to initiate legal action against Mr Agyapong and the platforms he used to publish the falsehood.