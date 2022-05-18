Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong has finally reacted to reports that he was eating fufu in Kumasi whiles the party’s Steering Committee met at the party’s headquarters Accra.

According to him, the report was just orchestrated by some elements who only wanted his downfall.

Mr. Agyapong in 2015 went viral Mr Agyapong for calling the bluff of the NPP’s Steering Committee.

“Tell them, I am eating fufu in Kumasi. I don’t know anything about this meeting,” he was reported to have said in 2015.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, Mr Agyepong said he joking told a journalist he was going to eat when asked why he was not part of that meeting.

“Do you remember my fufu story in 2015? I told the reporter I was not part of the meeting and so cannot comment and jokingly told him I was about to eat only to hear the next day that I said I was eating fufu. The reporter had recorded and was played all over radio stations,” he bemoaned.

