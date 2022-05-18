The mother of 19-year-old Victor Owusu killed in Tuesday’s clash between police and youth of Nkoranza wants justice.

Victor, a final year student of the Nkoranza Technical Institute, was shot in the head when the youth went on rampage protesting alleged killing of Albert Akwasi Donkor.

An anguished mother of Victor, who last saw her son before he left for school on Tuesday, has accused the police of wrongfully killing her son.

Madam Yaa Kwaa, a trader in the Nkoranza market said her son was not part of the youth who were protesting.

“What crime has my son committed for you to shoot him dead. These police officers have really caused me so much pain. My son is not a criminal to be killed in that manner. I want justice as soon as possible” she cried.

Listen to the woman crying in audio below:

