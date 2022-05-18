Actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has dismissed reports that she has given birth to her second child.

According to her, as much as she wishes those reports were accurate, they are fake and only seek to deceive readers.

In a video posted to her YouTube page, Nana Ama said that she had to speak up and debunk the news because some people had taken it too far, with many claiming she had even welcomed twins.

“I have read all the fake news about me being pregnant again, me giving birth, or me giving birth to twins (that would have been so lovely), but I have not given birth. My only child, my blessed baby that I am always grateful to God for, is baby Maxin,” she said.

Although she has her stepchildren and other adopted children, the actress noted that her only biological child is Maxin.

Credit: Instagram/@iamamamcbrown)

“I just want to say this that people are taking advantage of my quietness. It is becoming too much. I want to tell you that I am not pregnant, nor have I given birth to any child or to twins, I wish,” Nana Ama added.

This comes weeks after rumours and reports circulated that the actress’ absence on TV was due to a pregnancy.

Some blogs later reported that the actress had welcomed a baby in Canada, which would push further her return to TV.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama has warned her fans against believing every post they see on social media.

She stated that “people are keeping you guys in suspense, and I don’t like it.”