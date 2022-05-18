AshantiGold SC midfielder, Seth Osei has said he is innocent of the match-fixing scandal between his club and Inter Allies.

In his view, the two own goals that led to the probe are normal errors in football.

Players and officials of both clubs have been sanctioned on various grounds after the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] established both sides played a match of convenience in their matchday 34 games at the Obuasi Len Clay during the 2020/21 campaign.

Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two goals and later claimed he scored the goals to ruin a bet that has been placed on the game.

But Seth Osei, who has been slapped with a 30 months ban said even Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire scores own goals.

“I can confirm that we played a competitive game against Inter Allies in Obuasi. Hashmin Musah decided to score two own goals and for me, it happens in football. I don’t have any issue with that because Harry Maguire who is a top player has been scoring own goals” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Seth Osei who questioned his ban said he was not involved in the match fixing scandal.

Both AshantiGold and Inter Allies have been demoted to Division Two with heavy fines.