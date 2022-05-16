Inter Allies head coach, Felix Aboagye and Team Manager Reuben Adjetey have been handed 24-month bans by the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee for their involvement in a match-fixing scandal last season.

The decision was announced by the Ghana FA’s Disciplinary Committee on Monday after the conclusion of an investigation.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season was rocked by a match-fixing scandal.

The matchday 34 game between Ashgold and Inter Allies ended 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

An Allies player, Hashmin Musah, scored two own goals and later admitted his action was to spoil a bet placed on the said game.

However, after the encounter, Musah, admitted in a radio interview that his own goals were scored deliberately to scupper a 5-1 bet that some people had placed on the match.

Meanwhile, thirteen (13) players who were on the books of Inter Allies who featured in the match of convenience with Ashantigold have been handed various bans for their roles in the match fixing scandal.

Four players, namely; Mohammed Zakari, Richard Acquaah, Shaibu Taufiq and Felix Abuska have each received 24 month bans for their involvement in the said game.

Five others; Danso Wiredu Mensah (goalkeeper), Alex Aso, Abdul Kadir Mohammed, Isah Ali – Player, Andy Okpe, were also banned for failing to appear before the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee, also received 24 month bans.

Hashmin Musah, who scored two intentional own goals to scupper the fixed result was handed a reduced 6-month ban for his whistle blower role, while Richmond Lamptey, who now plays for Asante Kotoko, was given a 30-month ban for attempting to stake a bet on the fixed result.

Both Inter Allies and Ashantigold have been demoted to Ghana’s Division Two, the country’s 3rd tier competition.

The committee said they found strong evidence of the involvement of the two officials in fixing the game.

According to the GFA Disciplinary Committee, the decisions, which will take effect from the 2022/23 league season, will be communicated to FIFA to be given international application since a number of players are now playing in clubs outside Ghana.