The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed there was a series of communication between AshantiGold Soccer Club and Inter Allies Football Club prior to their matchday 34 fixture during the 2020/21 season.

The match in question was subjected to match-fixing allegations following the Miners’ 7-0 drubbing of the Tema-based side at the Len Clay Stadium.

On Monday, May 16, the Ghana FA came out with their verdict after a thorough investigation into the matter with the Obuasi-based side suffering demotion to Division Two.

In the FA’ statement, the two clubs were revealed to have been in touch with each other on two occasions prior to the fixture in Obuasi.

“The prosecution revealed that before the match was played and between 12th of July 2021 and 19th July 2021, Dr Kwaku Frimpong called Nii Amoah on two occasions,” the FA said in its statement.

“Within the same period, Nii Amoah also contacted Dr Kwaku Frimpong 6 times whilst Nii Amoah contacted Emmanuel Frimpong 9 times. The prosecution showed that on 12th July 2021, around 4:57pm Dr Kwaku Frimpong called Emmanuel Nii Amoah and expressed his interest in the match in question.

“During the discussions, Dr Kwaku Frimpong offered Emmanuel Nii Amoah an amount of GHc10,000 to manipulate the match to achieve a correct score of 5-1 to advance his betting objective. Dr Kwaku Frimpong then indicated that he will instruct someone (who was later found out to be Emmanuel Frimpong, the CEO of Ashantigold SC) to send the money.

“Thereon, Emmanuel Nii Amoah, frequently contacted Dr Kwaku Frimpong to obtain more information on the details of Dr Kwaku Frimpong‟s interest in manipulating the match. The prosecution provided detailed call records between the parties to support this claim.

“The Committee notes that though Dr Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, the CEO of Ashantigold SC had stated that they did not know Nii Amoah and has never dealt with him, however, the phone records showed that the two Ashgold SC club officials have been in communications with Nii Amoah on a number of occasions as regards the match.”