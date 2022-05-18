Team Manager of Hearts of Oak, W.O. Paul Tandoh, has confirmed that the club cannot raise a team to honour their Ghana Premier League fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars which takes place today, the 18th of May, 2022.

Hearts of Oak’s squad has been depleted following reports of an outbreak in the team’s camp.

According to multiple reports, close to 15 players have been hospitalised over a strange sickness and there is no sign that players could recover in time for the game.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM, Tandoh said, “The FA should be reasonable and postpone our game”.

“We don’t have a single player who will even appear on the pitch for the game. The FA should do their investigations well. We don’t have a team. Sulley Muntari, Samuel Inkoom, they are all sick and these are our stars. The coach has also developed symptoms and is currently at the 37 Military Hospital.”

“I have been roaming in Accra to check on the players at their various hospitals where they have been hospitalized” he added.

The team manager of the Accra-based club said only three members of the technical team have not been affected by the outbreak.

With Bibiani God Stars arriving in the capital for their away fixture, it is looking increasingly likely that Hearts of Oak may be punished by the Ghana Football Association, should they fail to play the game on May 18, 2022.