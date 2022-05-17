Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has heaped praise in the current Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration, led by Kurt Okraku.

Gyan believes Mr. Okraku has has ‘done an incredible job’ for Ghana football, utilising his experience gathered as a football administrator.

According to him, the GFA president who came into office at the end of 2019, took charge at a difficult time, as COVID-19 crippled football across the globe just months later.

Gyan, however, believes Kurt Okraku handled his role well despite the challenges he was faced with.

“Kurt is a good football administrator, He knows football and he did so well handling his own team. He came at the wrong time, with COVID-19 having an effect. It was difficult to bring different people together. He’s been able to manage things very well. Kudos to him,” Gyan told Asaase FM.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer also added that his personal interaction with Okraku is a clear indication of the good work the GFA boss is doing.

“People have their own opinions. People close to him know the work he’s doing behind the scenes. For me, from my experience and from what I’ve seen, he’s a good guy. He’s doing an incredible job. Kudos to him he’s doing well,” he added.



