The Management of the Bank of Ghana hospital in the Greater Accra Region has debunked reports on social media that, they only cater for the rich and affluent in society.



Management said it is open to all and even accepts the National Health Insurance card to deliver quality healthcare to Ghanaians.



Already, it said the hospital has signed contracts with six health insurance companies to enable everyone to have access to the hospital.



The Bank of Ghana Hospital located in the plush Cantonment area will from May 20 to 21, 2022 hold an open day event to open up its services to the public.

The event is aimed at debunking the notion that the hospital was established for a selected few in society.



Chief Executive Officer of the multi-disciplinary private healthcare facility, Indren Poovan said the event is also to provide an opportunity for the public to acquaint themselves with the various specialist care being provided by the hospital.



He said the hospital’s facilities are available to deliver world-class health care to Ghanaians from all walks of life.



Mr. Poovan added that, the facility, during the open day event, would provide free medical screening to the public.