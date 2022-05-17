Kumawood industry has been hit with sad news as famed actor, Osei Tutu Nyamekese has been reported dead.

The gangster actor popularly known as Tutu is said to have passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2020 in his sleep.

Colleague actor, Sunsum Ahuofe confirmed the sad news in an interview.

According to him, his death has come as a shock as Tutu was hale and hearty the night before.

Sunsum said the late Tutu had recovered from an ailment some months back.

Meanwhile, the deceased who went to the United States of America (USA) to shot a movie returned to Ghana about a month ago.