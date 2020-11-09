Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has urged disgruntled party members to look up to him and rescind their decision to go independent.

According to Mr Agyapong, there is a lot more they can achieve together as a party instead of dwelling on individualism.

“I have been through a lot and I know others have suffered similar fate or more but we [NPP] need to be at the helm of affairs of this country and so we should shove away all our differences, forgive and come back to support the party because we have less than a month into elections,” he said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the former Secretary, who was suspended while still serving as a Secretary, urged the candidates to learn from him.

“I will urge all the party soldiers and disgruntled candidates going independent to rescind their decisions, let us all forgive and come back to support the party.

“I have already spoken to four persons who have stepped down but there is also an organiser who I don’t know what will make him take such a decision but I hope he also steps down since I have spoken to him,” he urged.

However, he indicated it was about time the party sits down to reconsider certain decisions that push people to take such decisions.

“This is a human institution and I believe it is about time the party sits to reconsider certain decisions because if we get at least two more terms, Ghanaians will know we are the go-to party and I believe our trajectory so far is evident,” he added.