Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, says the utterance by former President John Mahama against the Special Prosecutor on allegations of being “Government Official 1” in the Airbus scandal is unacceptable.

He described the “What stupidity is this?” reaction by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer as unsuitable for a presidential candidate.

According to him, there are better friendly alternatives that could have been used by a statesman in his right to protest against the allegation made by Martin Amidu.

“In my view, if he feels he is not culpable of anything involving the Airbus scandal, it is within his right to do so, but the extent to which he descended.

“Elsewhere, if you ask this question, people may not take offence, but in our body politic when you use that word people will feel offended, especially going into a keenly contested election,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase radio, Professor Gyampo explained that the statement by former President Mahama could trigger a rebuttal from the Special Prosecutor and he believes that would tarnish the image of these personalities.

“If you go that route it means you are expecting a certain response from the other side. And so, the Office of the Special Prosecutor can also come in to also use certain words and others will also emulate, and at the end of the day, you may be sinking low,” he stated.

The Special Prosecutor in his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa Royalties deal disclosed Mr Mahama as the ‘Government Official 1’ in the Airbus Scandal.

In response, the NDC flagbearer described his actions as ‘stupid and cowardly”.

On Monday, November 9, Special Prosecutor dared Mr Mahama to show up in his office for interrogation for his involvement in the Airbus saga.

Mr Amidu says the former President should “man up, wise up and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this office.”