Mimie Moana, the popular Zimbabwean fitness expert, whose birthday socialite Ginimbi and others were returning from before the fatal Rolls Royce Crash, talked about her death before it happened.

She narrated exactly how she died.

Mimie, who turned 26 on November 6, had also announced that she was engaged in October 12.

The video vixen was, however, coy and tight-lipped about revealing the identity of the man who “took her off the market.”

Watch video below:

Source: celebritiesbuzz.com.gh