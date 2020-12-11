General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has alleged that the National Security is producing new pink sheets to exonerate the Electoral Commission (EC).

He cited Techiman South in the Bono East Region as one of the constituencies where results were being tampered with.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, Mr Nketia said the NDC candidate, Christopher Beyere had won the seat although the Electoral Commission has declared otherwise.

“I am told that National Security has sent operatives to now try and manufacture pink sheets, bribe people to sign fake documents and so on,” he alleged at a press conference on Thursday evening before urging supporters in Techiman South to remain vigilant.

“Techiman South should stand firm and protect their election results and put your hearts at ease. We have all the pink sheets for Techiman South.”

Mr Nketia went ahead to introduce Mr Beyere, saying he was the MP-elect of Techiman South constituency.

Results from EC sources however suggest that the New Patriotic Party’s Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah had beaten Mr Beyere in the election.