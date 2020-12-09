General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has hinted on plans to challenge election results from Savelugu in the Northern Region in court.

The results of both presidential and parliamentary elections has been withheld following allegations that, an Electoral Commission (EC) official voted twice.

The suspect is said to have taken part in both the special voting on December 1 and general polls on December 7, 2020.

But, after about 48 hours, the NPP says it has agreed to sign the pink sheet after careful deliberation to allow EC declare final results.

Speaking to the media at President Akufo-Addo’s residence in Nima, Deputy Atorney General says the party lawyers will start legal proceedings once the pink sheet is signed.