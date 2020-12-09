The National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) has announced that its Joint Operation Centre recorded a total of five deaths from electoral and post-electoral violence nationwide during the General Elections.

The Police in a press release said the Taskforce recorded 61 incidents nationwide out of which 21 were true cases of electoral violence – six of which involved gunshots resulting in deaths.

The release signed by the Superintendent of Police, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman said the incidents were recorded between 7 am on December 7, 2020, and 10 am on December 9, 2020.

Read the entire statement below;

Security Outlook for the 2020 General Elections

1. The National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) has policed the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections professionally and lauds the public for their cooperation with pre-election security measures put in place and executed through the electioneering period.

Recorded Cases.

2. However, between 0700 hours of 7th December, 2020 and 1000 hours of 9th December, 2020; the Joint Operation Centre of the NESTF has recorded a total of sixty-one (61) electoral and post electoral incidents nationwide. Twenty-one of the incidents are true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five.

3. The cases involving gunshots occurred as follows:

i. Central region, Awutu Senya East constituency: 2 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during election period on 07-12-20.

ii. Greater Accra region, Odododiodio constituency: 2 dead and 6 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during post-election period on 07-12-20.

iii. Greater Accra region, Ablekuma Central: 4 injured including a policeman from a shooting incident at the collation centre during post-election period on 08-12-20.

iv. Bono East region, Techiman South constituency: 2 dead and 4 injured from shooting by security personnel at the collation centre during post-election period on 08-12-20.

v. Northern region, Savelugu Constituency: a shooting incident by civilian(s) at the Police Station, when people besieged the station during post-election period on 08-12-20.

vi. Northern region, Savelugu Constituency: 1 dead and 3 injured from a shooting incident by civilian(s) in the community during post-election period on 08-12-20.

4. The NESTF deems the incidents recorded to be incidents that could have been avoided and therefore condemns their occurrence and promises to investigate each one of them.

Fake News

5. The NESTF sighted old videos in circulation, portrayed as incidents related to the ongoing electioneering exercise. The videos included police regional simulation exercises in the run-up to this year’s elections, where the media were invited to cover as part of Police engagement with the media, as key stakeholders of Ghana’s democracy.

6. Once again, the NESTF condemns these publications and warns that it is against the law for any person to send false or misleading communication. Any person who indulges in such will be arrested and prosecuted.

7. The NESTF continues to urge the public for calm through this period of waiting for results to be declared by the Electoral Commission.