The former Member of Parliament(MP) for Damongo Adam Mutawakilu has conceded defeat after losing the seat to New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Abu Jinapor.

The two-term MP in a statement thanked the people for the opportunity and rallied support for the Mr. Jinapor for a fruitful tenure.

“I pray that development, peace and unity should be our guiding principles as we embark on this journey with a new phase in our political life. Congratulations to you once again, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor for your election” he added.

Below is his full statement



HON ADAM MUTAWAKILU CONGRATULATES THE MP-ELECT FOR DAMONGO CONSTITU NCY-LAWYER SAMUEL ABU JINAPOR



I want to on behalf of the people of Damongo Constituency, congratulate the MP-elect, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor, for his election to represent the people of the constituency in the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. It was a though contest, but in the end the people of Damongo have made a choice which we must all respect as a people.



I want to use this opportunity to thank the good people of Damongo for their love, support and honor done me during my time as a DCE and through to an MP for two terms. I really appreciate you and will forever remain grateful. I was called to serve which I sincerely did, and if the people think they needed a change, I can’t stand against their will, but to release the button to their new choice.



To the MP-elect, I wish you well in your new office. It is my fervent hope that you would continue from where I left off and offer your best for the people. I would also use this opportunity to call on the people to give their utmost support to the MP-elect during his tenure, and together we deliver the Damongo project in unison.



I pray that development, peace and unity should be our guiding principles as we embark on this journey with a new phase in our political life. Congratulations to you once again, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor for your election.



Thank you.



-Signed-



Hon. Adam Mutawakilu

(MP-Damongo Constituency)