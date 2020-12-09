The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the National National Security Ministry has not issued any panic alert.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said this in a post on his social media pages.

He admonished the Ghanaians to ignore the fake news making rounds on social media.

READ ALSO:

“The National Security Ministry has not issued any panic alert. Ignore the fake news making rounds on social media.”about:blank

He added that that, in all of this, Ghana will win and make herself stronger.

“Ghana will win and move on to make herself greater and stronger,” he said.

The National Security Ministry has not issued any panic alert. Ignore the fake news making rounds on social media. Ghana will win and move on to make herself greater and stronger. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) December 9, 2020



