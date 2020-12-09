So far, at least 18 incumbent National Democrstic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) have lost their seats.

That is aside from the 10 NDC MPs who lost their primaries last year, and seven others who are retiring.

That means 35 current NDC MPs out of the 106 are not returning to Parliament.

Almost 75 incumbent NPP legislators are also not returning to Parliament.

In total at least 110 out of the 275 current MPs are not returning to the House from January 7, 2021.

Below is the list of NDC MPs and their constituencies.

1) Adams Mutawakilu – Damongo

2) Edward Kaale Ewola Dery – Lambuisie

3) Abdul Rauf Tanko – Yagaba Kubori

4) Sualihu Dandaawa Alhassan – Karaga

5) Mohammed Abdul Aziz – Mion

6) Charles Binipom Bintin – Saboba

7) Wahab Wumbei Suhuyini – Tolon

8) Simon Acheampong Tampi – Tatale Sanguli

9) Alhassan Umar – Zabzugu

10) Mahama Shaibu – Daboya Mankarigu

11) Mumuni Alhassan – Salaga North

12) Dr Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem – Binduri

13) Samuel Abdulai Jananyite – Chereponi

14) Joseph Naabu – Yunyoo

15) Felicia Adjei – Kintampo South

16) Mohammed Massawud – Pru West

17) Derek Darko Ohene Asifo Bekoe – Upper West Akim

18) Mumuni Alhassan – Salaga North