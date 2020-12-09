The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has won the presidential election in the Ashanti Region with 1,795,824 votes.

His closest contender, Mr John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 653,149 votes.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Benjamin Bannor Bio, announced the results on Tuesday.

He said the results were yet to be certified by the Returning Officer of the Presidential Election, Mrs Jean Mensa in Accra.

The EC Chair in the early hours of Wednesday announced at a press conference in Accra that the Commission had received results from 14 regions, out of which seven had been certified.

She said the Commission was awaiting the results of two more regions; Bono East and Northern.

The seven regions where the results have been certified and released are Volta, North East, Central, Ahafo, Upper West, Oti and Bono.

A total of the results from the seven regions are as follows:

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) – 1,500,310

John Dramani Mahama (NDC) – 1,997,450

Ashanti Region

However, the new results from the Ashanti Region, when certified by the Returning Officer, the EC chair will bring the total number of votes to:

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) – 3,296,134

John Dramani Maham (NDC) – 2,650,599