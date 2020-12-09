Although the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to declare the results for the 2020 presidential election, some members of the governing NPP and the opposition NDC have taken to the streets to jubilate.

While the NDC believes its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has been voted into power and deserves to be celebrated, the NPP supporters are expressing joy that President AKufo-Addo has been retained in power.

These jubilant moods were captured by photojournalist, Sammy Moore.