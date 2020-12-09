The Electoral Commission (EC) has begun publishing Presidential results from each region even as counting continues at some collation centres in two regions.

The Commission notes that these results are certified and have been documented at the national collation centre.

EC boss, Jean Mensa made the announcement at a press conference in the early hours of Wednesday, December 9, where she also explained the cause for delay in declaring officially, the results of Monday’s voting exercise.

The Electoral Commission had earlier released the list of the elected parliamentary candidates.

