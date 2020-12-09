Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 December 9, 2020 7:51 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Election 2020: Path to 50% + 1; EC hopeful of declaring results later today - Adom TV (8-12-20) Election 2020: EC chair addresses nation over results – Kokromoti Power on Adom TV (8-12-20) Election 2020: Residents of Bantama take to the street to jubilate – Adom TV (8-12-20) Election 2020: Journey so far, Ahafo Region – Kokromoti Power on Adom TV (8-12-20) Election 2020: Social Media Interactions – Kokromoti Power on Adom TV (8-12-20) Election 2020: Scenes from Bantama high street – Kokromoti Power on Adom TV (8-12-20)